Share market today: Sensex closes above 75k for the first time; investors earn over ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Share market today: Sensex closed 354 points, or 0.47 per cent, higher at 75,038.15 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 22,753.80, up 111 points, or 0.49 per cent.
The domestic share market witnessed healthy buying across sectors on Wednesday, April 10, despite mixed global cues as investors awaited the US inflation numbers, due later today, to get cues on the US Fed interest rate trajectory.
