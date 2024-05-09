Active Stocks
Thu May 09 2024 15:59:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.00 -2.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,030.15 1.77%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.65 1.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.20 -3.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 346.00 -2.71%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Share market today: Sensex crashes over 1,000 points lower, Nifty 50 settles below 22,000; India VIX jumps 6%
BackBack

Share market today: Sensex crashes over 1,000 points lower, Nifty 50 settles below 22,000; India VIX jumps 6%

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Share market today: Domestic indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, dropped over 1% on concerns about general elections. Volatility expected on Nifty options expiry.

The share sales sailed through despite choppy stock markets this week. The BSE Sensex is down 3% since Monday.mint (MINT_PRINT)Premium
The share sales sailed through despite choppy stock markets this week. The BSE Sensex is down 3% since Monday.mint (MINT_PRINT)

Share market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended morning losses and dropped over 1 percent on Thursday's session as concerns over the general elections persisted. On the weekly Nifty options expiry that is scheduled for today, there was further volatility in the headline indices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 1,062.22 points or 1.45% at 72,404.17 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,957.50 level, down 345 points or 1.55%. The broader market under performed the benchmark indices. The Nifty Small Cap 100 ended 2.83% lower and the Nifty Midcap 100 closed 1.85% lower.

With the Nifty 50 and Sensex hitting their lowest point in the past three weeks, market analysts predict that the major Indian indices will continue losing momentum. One of the main causes of the market's decline is the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the general elections.Investor morale has also been significantly depressed by the subdued signals from large-cap companies' Q4 results.

The level of uncertainty has contributed considerably to the India VIX, a measure of volatility, which reached a 52-week high of 19, indicating fear within the market.

In light of a Bank of England rate decision and following a string of positive weeks, global markets took a well-earned break on Thursday, according to a report by Reuters. Meanwhile, Japanese officials raised their discussion of intervention as the yen continued to decline.

The Nikkei in Japan gave up previous gains and was down 0.2%. The resource-heavy Australian share market fell 1.1%, while South Korea also retreated 1%.

(more to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue