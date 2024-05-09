Share market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended morning losses and dropped over 1 percent on Thursday's session as concerns over the general elections persisted. On the weekly Nifty options expiry that is scheduled for today, there was further volatility in the headline indices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 1,062.22 points or 1.45% at 72,404.17 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,957.50 level, down 345 points or 1.55%. The broader market under performed the benchmark indices. The Nifty Small Cap 100 ended 2.83% lower and the Nifty Midcap 100 closed 1.85% lower.

With the Nifty 50 and Sensex hitting their lowest point in the past three weeks, market analysts predict that the major Indian indices will continue losing momentum. One of the main causes of the market's decline is the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the general elections.Investor morale has also been significantly depressed by the subdued signals from large-cap companies' Q4 results.

The level of uncertainty has contributed considerably to the India VIX, a measure of volatility, which reached a 52-week high of 19, indicating fear within the market.

In light of a Bank of England rate decision and following a string of positive weeks, global markets took a well-earned break on Thursday, according to a report by Reuters. Meanwhile, Japanese officials raised their discussion of intervention as the yen continued to decline.

The Nikkei in Japan gave up previous gains and was down 0.2%. The resource-heavy Australian share market fell 1.1%, while South Korea also retreated 1%.

(more to come)

