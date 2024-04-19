Share market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in green led by bank, metal stocks; broader market underperforms
Share market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, concluded Friday's trading session in the green, following four straight days of losses against the backdrop of Middle East tensions. Following their Asian counterparts, the domestic benchmark indices had a weaker opening to the day's trading but subsequently made up ground.
