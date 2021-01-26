India's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed today for any trading activity including currency, debt and equity, on account of Republic Day celebrations. Financial markets will resume trading tomorrow (27 January).

Share market traders on Dalal Street will be shut for 14 days in 2021, according to the trading calendar of the two stock exchanges. Apart from these NSE and BSE are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. In 2020, the stock markets were closed for 12 days.

BSE, NSE trading holiday calendar for 2021

1) 26 January-Republic Day (Tuesday)

2) 11 March-Mahashivratri (Thursday)

3) 29 March-Holi (Monday)

4) 2 April -Good Friday (Friday)

5) 14 April - Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Wednesday)

6) 21 April- Ram Navami (Wednesday)

7) 13 May -Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) (Thursday)

8) 21 July -Bakri Id (Wednesday)

9)19 August -Muharram (Thursday)

10) 10 September- Ganesh Chaturthi (Friday)

11) 15 October -Dussehra (Friday)

12) 4 November -Diwali * Laxmi Pujan (Thursday) )* (Muhurat Trading shall be held)

13) 5 November -Diwali Balipratipada (Friday)

14) 19 November-Gurunanak Jayanti (Friday)

The benchmark Sensex dived nearly 531 points to close at 48,348 on Monday, extending its losses to the third straight session due to massive selling in energy and IT stocks. After swinging nearly 1,000 points during the session, the BSE benchmark settled with a loss of 530.95 points or 1.09 per cent at 48,347.59.

The 30-share index opened over 375 points higher and hit the day’s high of 49,263.15 before succumbing to selling pressure that took the index to the session's lowest point at 48,274.92. The broader NSE Nifty plunged 133 points or 0.93 per cent to end the session at 14,238.90. Over the last three sessions, the BSE Sensex has lost 1,444.53 points or 2.90 per cent and the NSE Nifty has shed 405.80 points or 2.77 per cent.

