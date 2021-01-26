The 30-share index opened over 375 points higher and hit the day’s high of 49,263.15 before succumbing to selling pressure that took the index to the session's lowest point at 48,274.92. The broader NSE Nifty plunged 133 points or 0.93 per cent to end the session at 14,238.90. Over the last three sessions, the BSE Sensex has lost 1,444.53 points or 2.90 per cent and the NSE Nifty has shed 405.80 points or 2.77 per cent.