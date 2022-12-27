Share of buybacks via exchange up in 20221 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 10:15 PM IST
In the past 22 years, nearly 50% of buybacks have been through the open market route, with only one instance using book-building.
NITI.K@LIVEMINT.COM : Mumbai The stock exchange route for share buybacks, which the capital markets regulator plans to phase out by 2025, saw a resurgence this year but still remains less popular than it used to be a decade ago, shows a Mint analysis of primedatabase.com data.
