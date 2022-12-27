Share of buybacks via exchange up in 2022

In 2022, 23 out of 58 companies that have chosen to buy back their shares have used this route. This includes ongoing offers and represents a 40% share, the highest in three years and the second-highest since 2014. Stock exchanges were once a popular buyback route. In the past 22 years, nearly 50% of buybacks have been through the open market route, with only one instance using book-building. Between 2006 and 2012, almost all buybacks were through the stock market, and even the contribution in terms of amount offered was nearly 100%. The share of buybacks via this route has sharply fallen.