Share of 4 to give bonus shares in a 4:1 ratio: Check this penny stock

Share of ₹4 to give bonus shares in a 4:1 ratio: Check this penny stock2 min read . 07:31 PM IST
Small-cap company Anshuni Commercials operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) sector and has a market worth of ₹0.10 Cr. Since its founding in 1984, Anshuni Commercials Ltd. has amassed more than 30 years of expertise in the gem and jewellery industry. It serves all the dominant international consumer markets with loose polished diamonds. The firm mostly deals in round diamonds of D to k colours and purity ratings ranging from VVS to I2, with sizes ranging from 0.02 cents to 3.99 carats. The Board of Directors of the company has announced bonus shares in a 4:1 ratio i.e. eligible investors will get 4 bonus shares against 1 equity share they hold as on record date.
The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “This is with reference to our letter dated August 26, 2022 in respect of recommendation made by the Board of Directors of the Company for issue of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 4 (Four) bonus equity share against 1 (One) existing equity shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The shareholders of the Company have approved aforesaid issue of bonus shares by passing an Ordinary Resolution in the Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, October 7, 2022 as ‘Record Date’, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares by the Company."
The last traded price of the shares of Anshuni Commercials was ₹4.18 which was recorded on 31st March 22. The company reported a promoter shareholding of 20.11% and a public shareholding of 79.89% for the quarter that ended in June 2022. In the June quarter, the promoter shareholding was at its lowest level since September 2019, while the public shareholding was at its highest level since the same month. The promoter shareholding of Anshuni Commercials is much lower than its peers such as Goldiam International Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery, PC Jeweller, Vaibhav Global, Kalyan Jewellers, Rajesh Exports and Titan Company.
