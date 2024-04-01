Share to buy today? LIC, mutual funds-owned Dixon Technologies share price hits record high after 160% rise in one year
Share to buy today: LIC-owned Dixon Technologies shares have recently given a breakout at ₹7,236 apiece level, say experts
Stock market today: Dixon Technologies shares have been in uptrend for nearly one year. In this time, Dixon Technologies share price has risen from around ₹2,893 to ₹7,626.90 apiece level on NSE, logging around 160 percent rally in this time. So, this electronic manufacturing services company share is one of the multibagger stocks in India. However, it seems that the multibagger stock still have some upside potential. Dixon Technologies share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹7,626.90 per share mark. While climbing to this intraday high,. the stock went on to touch a new record high. Interestingly, the multibagger stock has been hitting life-time high for the last four straight sessions.
