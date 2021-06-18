Shareholders of two Videocon group firms to receive 'nil' money on delisting

Earlier, VIL in a regulatory filing had said: "It is estimated that the liquidation values of VIL and VAIL are not sufficient to cover debt of the financial creditors of VIL and VAIL, respectively in full. Therefore, the liquidation value due to the equity shareholders of VIL and VAIL is NIL and hence, they will not be entitled to receive any payment and no offer will be made to any shareholder of VIL or VAIL."