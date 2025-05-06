Shareholding moves in Q4: Did retail investors' small-cap love fizzle out?
SummaryIn the latest edition of our shareholding series, we delve into the fortunes of the market's underdogs – the small-cap stocks that often captured the hearts of individual investors.
After two blistering years of runaway gains, small-cap stocks finally met their reckoning in Q4FY25. As markets wobbled under global pressures and stretched valuations, retail investors and foreign funds beat a tactical retreat while domestic mutual funds doubled down, scooping up discounted shares, Mint's shareholding analysis showed.