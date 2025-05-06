Shareholding moves in Q4: Did retail investors' small-cap love fizzle out?

Valuations cool off, but caution prevails

The recent market correction brought some much-needed sanity to overheated valuations. The BSE SmallCap index, after tumbling 16% in the March quarter, now trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.6x—well below its five-year average of 44x. While that may comfort value seekers, analysts caution against getting too excited.