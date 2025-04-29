Markets
Shareholding moves in Q4: Retail investors jump ship in choppy waters
SummaryIn the first part of our series on shareholding data, we look at divergent stakes by different categories of investors when headwinds hit hard in the March quarter.
The March quarter was a rollercoaster for Indian equities: a historic February low gave way to a tentative March rebound. Against a backdrop of global uncertainty, however, investor actions showed a divided house.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more