Shareholdings moves in Q4: FPIs make bold bets on small-caps and a troubled bank
SummaryOur latest shareholding analysis highlights where the foreign institutional investors are making waves: in four little giants and a bank under scrutiny
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) leaned into India’s equity markets with a sharper eye for selective plays in the final quarter of FY25, showing bullish conviction despite heightened market volatility.
