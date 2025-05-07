Shareholdings moves in Q4: FPIs make bold bets on small-caps and a troubled bank

The bank's stock witnessed extreme volatility, nosediving over 27% in a single trading session on 11 March 2025 when the irregularities came to light, before staging a 27% recovery as FPIs moved in. While the bank has engaged EY and PwC for forensic audits, analyst sentiment remains cautious but optimistic, with 82% maintaining ‘buy’ or ‘hold’ recommendations on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.