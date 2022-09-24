Sharekhan is bullish on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, sees new high

They further said in their research note that “Room demand is expected to exceed room supply for the next 2-3 years which will help occupancies to remain high. The company has charted a strong growth plan to be achieved by FY2025-26 with strong improvement in cash flows and strengthening the balance sheet with focus on becoming debt free. Pent up demand in the domestic leisure travel along with recovery in inbound tourism will help in posting strong performance in the coming quarters. EBITDA margins will consistently improve in the coming years. Thus, we maintain IHCL as one of our top picks in the hospitality space. The stock trades at 27.9x/19.9x its FY2023E/24E EV/EBITDA. We maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 380 (rolling it over to September 2024 earnings). We are introducing FY2025 earning estimates through this note."