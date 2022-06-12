Sharekhan recommends to BUY this Tata group multibagger IT stock

Sharekhan has said in its research report that “TEL is well poised to capture market opportunities across the selected industries given its unique capabilities in design-led engineering. TEL’s USD revenue and earnings are likely to clock a CAGR of 23% and 20%, respectively, over FY2022-FY2024E. Under our coverage, Tata Elxsi is the only company whose stock performance (up 22%) has significantly outperformed CNX IT (down 17%) over last three months despite interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, rising inflation in developed markets, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and potential recession in the US. At CMP, stock is trading at 78x/67x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings, which is expensive. However, we continue to prefer TEL, given its strong growth potential, market share gains, superior margin profile, differentiated capabilities in digital engineering and strong balance sheet (cash and investments was 51% of total assets). We maintain a Buy rating on TEL with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 9,750."