Sharekhan sees 35% upside in this insurance stock. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 01:17 PM IST
- Sharekhan sees HDFC Life shares to hit ₹740 apiece levels in long term
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company has been under base building mode after ushering in the new year 2022. In year-to-date time, HDFC Life share price has fallen from around ₹650 to ₹545 apiece levels, logging around 16 per cent dip in this time horizon. However, brokerage firm Sharekhan believes that the large-cap insurance stock may come out of the consolidation phase and can go up to ₹740 per share levels, delivering around 35 per cent rise in long term.