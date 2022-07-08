Sharekhan sees 35% upside in this insurance stock. Should you buy?

On fundamentals of HDFC Life shares that may attract buying interest, brokerage report highlights, "HDFC Life Insurance Company (HDFC Life) reported strong business performance across various parameters. Its total new business premium market share stood at 21% among the private players, making the company second largest in the private and third largest in the overall insurance space. Its new business margin increased to 27.4%, an increase of 130 bps y-o-y aided by a balanced product mix and the value of new business grew by 22% y-o-y to Rs. 2,675 crore. The normalised operating return on embedded value (EVOP) of the company was 19.0% versus 18.5% in FY2021 due to business growth and a favourable product mix. Its credit life business too saw strong growth of 55% y-o-y in FY2022."

