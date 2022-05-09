Sharekhan sees strong upside in this multibagger Tata stock

Stock to buy today: Tata Power shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Tata Power share price has surged from around ₹110 to ₹230 levels, logging around 110 per cent rise this year. However, Sharekhan is still bullish on the counter. It believes that the multibagger stock may go up to ₹315 apiece levels in long term. Tata Power share price today is ₹230 per share that means the brokerage is expecting around 37 per cent upside in long term.

