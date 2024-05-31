Donald Trump convicted: Shares in Trump Media slump after former president found guilty in hush money trial
A New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the owner of social networking site Truth Social, plummeted Thursday after former President Donald Trump was convicted in his hush money trial, the Associated Press reported.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started