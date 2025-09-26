Why investors are piling into Parag Parikh AMC’s unlisted stock
Summary
PPFAS's unlisted shares have more than doubled since early February, climbing to ₹17,900 apiece. Why are the shares flying and what does it say about the unlisted space?
Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS), a boutique asset manager with just six mutual fund schemes, is turning heads—not only among investors in its funds but also among shareholders of its unlisted stock.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story