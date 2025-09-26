Why investors are piling into Parag Parikh AMC’s unlisted stock

According to its annual report, the asset manager posted a 52% increase in profit after tax to ₹246 crore in FY25. Its revenues were ₹428 crore in FY25, up 50% from the previous fiscal. Between FY24 and FY25, its assets under management grew 1.5 times to ₹1.06 trillion. The company has a market share of 1.4% in the total assets under management for the mutual fund industry.