Shares of Angel One, MAS Financial Services to trade ex- dividend today

Shares of Angel One Ltd and MAS Financial Services Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday (January 23). The Board of Directors of these companies have declared an interim dividend for the eligible shareholders.

Angel One: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹12.70 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Angel One said: "The Board has declared 3rd Interim Dividend foI· tl1e Financial Year 2023-24 at the rate of Rs, 12.70/- per share on equity shares having face values. 10 per share, as on the Record date."

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend has been fixed on January 23 (Tuesday).

The dividend shall be paid on or before February 14, 2024, to the eligible shareholders, said Angel One.

Shares of Angel One will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

On January 16, Angel One reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹260.3 crore for three months ended December 2023.

Its revenue from operations rose 41.5 per cent to ₹1,059 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, from ₹748.6 crore a year ago.

MAS Financial Services: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, MAS Financial Services said: the Board of Directors “Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three only) per Equity share i.e. 30.00% of the face value of Rs. 10/-.“

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend has been fixed on January 23.

In another stock exchange filing, MAS Financial Services said: "…the record date for the Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- per Equity Share which was fixed as Monday, January 22, 2024, will be changed to Tuesday, January 23, 2024."

Shares of MAS Financial Services will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

