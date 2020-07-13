Shares of DMart owner Avenue Supermarts fall 6% on weak Q1 performance

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said, "Unlike other format stores, grocery retailers catering to essentials are seeing a lower impact of the lockdown as it caters to a large proportion of low-ticket items. The company’s equity funding of ₹4,000 in the preceding quarter strengthened the balance sheet with net cash position, enhancing liquidity in such uncertain times. D-Mart is trading FY2022E EV/ EBITDA multiple of 42 times, maintaining target price of ₹2,000, 20% discount to the three-year average EV/EBITDA multiple of 53 times". The brokerage has a sell rating on the stock.