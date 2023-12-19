Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd and Paul Merchants Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday (December 19). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and bonus issue for the eligible shareholders.

Dividend stock Easy Trip Planners: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 19, 2023.

The Board of Directors of the company at a meeting held on December 11, 2023 approved the “Declaration of Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company i.e. Rs. 0.10/-(Rupees Ten Paisa) per equity share of Re. 1/-(Rupee One) each of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Total payout of Interim Dividend is Rs. 17,72,04,062/- (Rupees Seventeen Crore Seventy-Two Lakhs Four Thousand and Sixty-Two Only). The said Dividend on Equity Shares will be dispatched/credited to those Members whose name appears on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the Equity shares as on “Record Date" i.e. Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched on or before 10th January, 2024," Easy Trip Planners said in a stock exchange filing.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Bonus shares Paul Merchants: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. 2 equity shares of ₹10 each for every 1 existing equity share of ₹10 each. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 19, 2023.

In a stock exchange filing, Paul Merchants said: "…the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of equity shareholders entitled for allotment of Bonus Shares of the Company in the ratio of 2:1, i.e. 2 (Two) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- is hereby revised from Monday, December 18, 2023 to Tuesday, December 19, 2023."

Paul Merchants had announced the bonus on November 8, 2023. Its shares will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday.

