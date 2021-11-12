Shares of Fino Payments Bank make tepid debut, list at 6% discount

As there are no listed payment banks, analysts at Nirmal Bang have taken from cues from the merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions in the unlisted space. “We observe that during September 2021, Kotak Bank sold its 8.6% stake in Airtel Payments Bank to Bharti Enterprises for ₹300 crore. This transaction values the payment bank at ₹3,501 crore or FY21 P/S of 5.6 times. Fino is being valued at a 10% premium to this deal at FY21 P/S of 6.1 times. Having demonstrated profitability during FY21 and scope for further improvement in RoE via operating leverage, we believe Fino is reasonably valued," Nirmal Bang said.