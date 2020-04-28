MUMBAI : Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company dropped nearly 3% in Tuesday’s session a day after the company reported 14.54% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹311.65 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

After touching an intraday low if ₹471.20 apiece on the BSE, the scrip recouped all the losses and closed 0.15% higher at ₹485.55. The benchmark Sensex advanced 371 points to end at 32,114.52.

HDFC Life Insurance’s net investment income slipped into the red touching a negative of ₹10,229.92 crore in Q4FY20 as compared to an income of ₹3,755.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Provisions for diminution in value of investments rose to ₹375.85 crore in Q4 compared to ₹17.32 crore in the year-ago period. The result was declared after market hours on Monday.

Brokerages note that operational performance has been week. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, covid-19 dented HDFC Life’s Q4FY20 performance with lower value of new business (VNB) and large investment variance. “The company may be well placed on portfolio margins, but forecasting volume growth and optimising business investments (expense management) remain crucial for FY2021. Its product leadership will likely help it resume growth trajectory in FY2022E, supporting rich valuations," said the brokerage firm.

Demand for insurance products such as Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) are likely to remain muted which could impact its performance, brokerages said. “ULIP demand is likely to remain muted amidst challenging macros due to the Covid-19 pandemic while trends in PAR/individual term business remain healthy. To maintain its market leadership, HDFC Life would continue to focus on maintaining a balanced product mix across its savings and protection business with emphasis on product Innovation/superior customer service," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note. Motilal Oswal has maintained a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.

HDFC Life’s asset under management (AUM) gained 1% to ₹1,27,226 crore in FY20 over FY19. HDFC Life Insurance Company provides various individual and group insurance solutions across India.

