Hexaware Technologies Ltd said on Friday that its directors will meet on 12 June to consider a proposal to delist the IT company, lifting its shares as much as 20%.

HT Global IT Solutions, a holding company for Baring Private Equity Asia, which holds a 62.4% stake in Hexaware, has offered ₹285 per equity share to purchase the remaining shares. The price is almost a 10% premium to Thursday’s closing price, Hexaware said in a stock exchange filing.

At the indicative offer price, Baring PE will have to pay more than ₹2,300 crore to take a 90% stake in Hexaware, the shareholding threshold for delisting a company under rules of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Public shareholders hold a 37.6% stake in Hexaware.

Shares of Hexaware hit the 20% upper circuit limit to ₹311.3 apiece on BSE following the announcement. They widely outperformed a 0.9% rise in the Sensex index. The Hexaware stock is down almost 30% from its 52-week high of ₹439.

“Baring’s desire to acquire more shares in Hexaware is a strong vote of confidence in our customers, employees and business model. The board will consider its offer from all perspectives on 12 June," Hexaware said in a statement.

Bengaluru-based Hexaware will join companies such as Vedanta Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, whose promoters have recently announced plans to delist their companies, taking advantage of the depressed valuations. Taking the companies private will likely make it easier for the promoters to restructure, find a strategic investor or turnaround the businesses without public scrutiny.

This trend may continue if the stock prices continue to remain depressed, according to experts.

“This won’t be the last of the delisting in the days to come, even if it’s opportunistic at these times. With companies facing uncertainties due to the covid-19 impact, they would look to have more financial and operational flexibility, which is possible if one is unlisted. The pricing will ultimately determine whether it goes through or not," said Amit Tandon, chief executive, Institutional Investor Advisory Services, a proxy advisory firm.

Baring PE had acquired Hexaware in 2013 from promoter Atul Nishar and PE firm General Atlantic. In 2018, Baring had sold an 8% stake in Hexaware for ₹1,120 crore. Last year, Baring PE made two major investments in India’s IT services sector by picking up controlling stakes in NIIT Technologies Ltd and CitiusTech.

