"Total sub-concession fee amounts to ₹8,262 crore, of which IRB Infra has paid MSRDC the upfront fee of ₹6,500 crore. Further staggered payments of ₹850 crore in year 2, ₹850 crore in year 3 and ₹62 crore in year 4 have been tied and will be made as per the concession guidelines," the company said.