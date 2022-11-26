Shares of Navratna company HAL rallies 121% YTD, analysts see new 1-year high2 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 05:37 PM IST
- Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest defence PSU in India.
A comprehensive spectrum of products, including aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories, and aerospace structures, are designed, developed, manufactured and serviced by Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest defence PSU in India. According to ICICI Direct, the firm generated revenue, EBITDA, and PAT CAGRs of 7.4%, 12%, and 26.5% in FY18-22, respectively. The research analysts of ICICI Securities Ltd are bullish on the stock and have given a target price of Rs3,170, whereas the analysts of ICICI Direct Research have set a target price of ₹3300 with buy recommendations.