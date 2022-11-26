Shares of Navratna company HAL rallies 121% YTD, analysts see new 1-year high

The research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities said “We attended Hindustan Aeronautics’ (HAL) Q2FY23 earnings call. Key highlights: 1) RoH and spares proportion to stay elevated till FY24E; 2) EBITDA margin is likely to stay at 26-27% owing to higher RoH revenue and cost efficiencies; 3) orderbook accretion by Rs500bn is possible through new orders of both aircraft and helicopters; 4) RoH and development projects are likely to contribute another Rs150bn and Rs16-17bn, respectively; and 5) cash balance to stay elevated at Rs140-150bn through to FY23-end. Going ahead, we believe HAL is on a solid footing with robust RoH and spares revenue (likely to grow at 12-15% YoY) to boost margins in near term and execution of manufacturing orderbook to keep earnings momentum intact in medium term."