Shares of Nintendo, SoftBank tumble in Japan after earnings
- The results from both companies illustrate how tech firms have been squeezed by a downturn in demand that has been fuelled by rising inflation and interest rates
Shares of Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd and SoftBank Group Corp fell sharply on Wednesday, after both companies jolted investors with disappointing results, emphasising the dim outlook for global tech firms.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×