Shares of Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa dip. What should investors do?
- Pricey valuations, unenthusiastic reactions over earnings trajectory, and volatile markets are some of the reasons for the bears in these new-age tech biggies.
New-age digital giants are under pressure on stock exchanges. Digital payments and financial services provider Paytm dropped on Tuesday, while online food delivery giant Zomato slipped for three days in a row. Fashion e-retailer Nykaa was on a similar boat and dipped for the second day straight. Pricey valuations, unenthusiastic reactions over earnings trajectory, and volatile markets are some of the reasons for the bears in these new-age tech biggies.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×