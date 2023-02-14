Shares of Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa dip. What should investors do?

New-age digital giants are under pressure on stock exchanges. Digital payments and financial services provider Paytm dropped on Tuesday, while online food delivery giant Zomato slipped for three days in a row. Fashion e-retailer Nykaa was on a similar boat and dipped for the second day straight. Pricey valuations, unenthusiastic reactions over earnings trajectory, and volatile markets are some of the reasons for the bears in these new-age tech biggies.

