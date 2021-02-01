OPEN APP
The BSE Realty index rose 3.2%. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo (REUTERS)
The BSE Realty index rose 3.2%. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo (REUTERS)

Shares of realty cos, road builders gain as Budget proposes DFI

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 12:44 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The government will capitalise the DFI with 20,000 crore, allowing it to leverage debt of up to 5 lakh crore in three years to provide much-needed financing to the capital-starved sector

Mumbai: Shares of realty companies and road builders on Monday surged after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, proposed the creation of a new Development Finance Institution (DFI) to spearhead its investment into India’s physical infrastructure space.

Real estate developers stocks, Indiabulls Real Estate advanced 6%, Prestige Estate 4.5%, DLF 4.2%, Phoenix 3.4%, and Godrej Properties 2.4%.

Road builders such as KNR Constructions gained 7%, NCC 8%. The BSE Realty index rose 3.2%, while Sensex advanced 2%.

The government will capitalise the DFI with 20,000 crore, allowing it to leverage debt of up to 5 lakh crore in three years to provide much-needed financing to the capital-starved sector.

The minister also announced a massive push into asset recycling, a fund-raising route the government has experimented with in the last few years that allows it to raise funds by privatising public infrastructure assets and directing the proceeds into new large infrastructure projects.

