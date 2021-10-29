OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Shares of this company climb 26% after Facebook relaunches itself as ‘Meta’
Listen to this article

A day-trader favorite in the U.S. soared in after-hours trading, as investors mistook it for Facebook Inc. following the Internet giant’s rebrand.

After the close of regular trading on Thursday, shares of Canada’s Meta Materials Inc. -- which trades under ticker symbol MMAT -- surged as much as 26%, following a 4.8% gain during market hours. With the rally, the company is worth just about $1.3 billion, a fraction of a percent of the value of the company formerly known as Facebook.

Facebook re-christened itself as Meta Platforms Inc. on Thursday, as it decouples its corporate identity from the eponymous social network and highlights a shift to an emerging computing platform focused on virtual reality. 

Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that the company he founded is rebranding itself as Meta.

The change comes with a new logo designed like an infinity-shaped symbol, slightly askew, almost like a pretzel. Facebook, Instagram and other apps will remain, but under the Meta umbrella, The New York Times reported.

"I've been thinking a lot about our identity with this new chapter," Zuckerberg said, speaking at a virtual event to showcase Facebook's technological bets of the future. "Over time, I hope we're seen as a metaverse company."

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout