Shares to buy for long-term: SMC Global recommends these two stocks to buy today

Shares to buy for long-term: Global markets experienced a downturn last week due to conflicting economic signals. The US economy grew at a sluggish 1.6% in the first quarter, the slowest in almost two years, while inflation remained stubbornly high at 3.4%. This, coupled with disappointing results from tech giant Meta, triggered a sell-off in large-cap stocks. However, there were brighter spots elsewhere. The Eurozone saw a surprising surge in overall business activity, driven by a rebounding service sector. German business sentiment improved to its highest level in a year — reinforcing recent signs that Europe’s largest economy is exiting two years of struggles. China’s economy grew stronger than expected at the start of this year, mainly thanks to robust growth in high-tech manufacturing. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.3% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, Japan's inflation rate dipped below 2%, but this might be temporary due to recent policy changes. The BOJ kept interest rates around zero, as expected, while removing a reference to the amount of government bonds it has roughly committed to buying each month. The central bank also issued fresh estimates projecting inflation to stay near its 2% target in the next three years, signaling its readiness to raise borrowing costs this year. This mixed bag of economic data has created uncertainty, leading to volatility in the global markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Back home, Domestic markets witnessed volatile movements tracking global cues. Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered a sharp decline after the central bank prohibited them from digitally onboarding new clients. Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) fund outflows remain a concern. However, India's strong growth prospects and hopes of a ruling party majority in the upcoming elections are attracting a lot of domestic investors to equities. Conversely, rising US 10-year bond yields above 4.7% are expected to continue driving FII selling. Market volatility is likely to continue in the near term. Markets will continue to take direction from the domestic as well as the global factors.

Stocks to buy today After having a close view of the above-mentioned developments in the domestic and the global markets, SMC Global Securities has recommended two shares for the long-term, and those two stocks to buy today are APL Apollo Tubes and Radico Khaitan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1] APL Apollo Tubes Ltd: Buy at CMP, target ₹1935

According to the business update, APL Apollo Tubes registered a sales volume of 6,78,556 Ton in Q4FY24 which is the highest quarterly sales volume reported by the company. For FY24, the company reported a sales volume of 26,18,477 Ton, an increase of 15% YoY. This was supported by the newly commissioned New Raipur and Dubai plants. The management expects the expansion of construction-led demand in the country post-general elections to further boost APL Apollo’s sales volume.

The company is focusing on increasing its sales volume to 5 million tons by FY26 through new product launches and increasing export sales. Its Raiput and Dubai plants would drive the future growth of the company. The increased contribution of a value-added segment from 56% in FY23 to 58% in FY24, augers well for the company. Thus, it is expected that the stock will see a price target of ₹1935 in an 8 to 10 months time frame on target P/BV of 12x and FY25 BVPS of ₹161.22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Radico Khaitan: Buy at CMP, target ₹2152.

The company is doing well and according to the management of the company, it has delivered another quarter of resilient performance with strong business fundamentals amidst a challenging operating environment. While the demand for the regular category brands was muted, premium brand growth remained robust. With positive macro indicators, continued government spending, and favorable consumer sentiment, the company believes that consumption should see an uptrend in the future.

Moreover, the management of the company is confident of the mid to long-term potential of the Indian Alcobev sector and Radico Khaitan remains well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity whilst steering the short-term challenges. Thus, it is expected that the stock will see a price target of ₹2152 in 8 to 10 months’ time frame on target P/BV of 10.10x and FY25 BVPS of ₹213.02. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

