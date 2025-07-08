Shares to buy for short term: Bajaj Finserv, Britannia, Dabur... 6 stock picks by experts for the next 2-3 weeks

Shares to buy for the short term: The Nifty 50 traded lacklustre in the morning on Tuesday, July 8, as Trump's tariff-related uncertainties continue to keep the Indian stock market rangebound.

The index opened 33 points lower at 25,427.85 compared to its previous close of 25,461.30 on Tuesday and traded 25 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 25,436 at 11:40 AM.

A favourable India-US trade deal, upbeat early trends of Q1 results and the dollar's weakness could act as fresh catalysts for the market, which can push it to levels above 26,000.

Experts say 25,500 will remain a key level above which the index could move to 25,600.

While the market remains lacklustre, experts suggest investors should pick quality stocks with favourable technical indicators at this juncture.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Mandar Bhojane of Choice Broking suggested six stocks to buy for the next two to three weeks. Do you own any?

Stock picks for the short-term Expert: Mandar Bhojane, Senior Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking Bajaj Finserv | Previous close: ₹ 2,006.70 | Target price: ₹ 2,200 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,930 Bajaj Finserv is showing signs of a potential breakout. On the daily chart, the stock has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern, a continuation setup, and is consolidating near the breakout zone with rising volumes, indicating growing buying interest.

The stock trades above all key EMAs (20, 50, 100, and 200), reflecting strength across multiple timeframes. The RSI at 49.15 is trending upward, showing building momentum while staying below overbought levels, which gives room for further upside.

"A decisive close above ₹2,050 would confirm the breakout and could open the path toward the next targets of ₹2,200 and beyond. On the downside, immediate support is seen at ₹1,980, and traders should maintain a stop-loss at ₹1,930 to manage risk effectively," said Bhojane.

Britannia Industries | Previous close: ₹ 5,883.65 | Target price: ₹ 6,400 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,650 Britannia Industries has recently broken out of its daily range and is now consolidating above the breakout level with strong volumes, indicating sustained buying interest and bullish continuation potential.

"If the price manages to sustain above ₹5,890, the stock has the potential to rally towards ₹6,400 in the near term," said Bhojane.

The stock is trading well above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, signalling strength across all major timeframes.

The RSI stands at 66.9 and is trending upward, reflecting solid momentum without entering the overbought zone—an encouraging sign of healthy price action.

"From a trading perspective, a buy-on-dips strategy near ₹5,750 could offer an attractive entry point. For risk management, a stop-loss at ₹5,650 is recommended (earlier typo fixed). If the stock holds above ₹5,890, it presents a strong risk-reward setup for positional traders aiming for ₹6,400 targets," said Bhojane.

Cummins India | Previous close: ₹ 3,437.75 | Target price: ₹ 3,700 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,300 Cummins India has recently broken out of a rounding bottom pattern. Post breakout, the price is now forming a small cup and handle pattern on the two-hour chart and is on the verge of a breakout with rising volume, indicating growing bullish momentum and fresh buying interest.

Momentum indicators further support the positive setup; RSI is at 66.45 and trending upward, highlighting sustained buying activity.

"On the downside, ₹3,400 acts as immediate support and may serve as a buy-on-dips zone. For effective risk management, a stop-loss at ₹3,300 is advised," said Bhojane.

'If the bullish momentum continues and the handle breakout is confirmed, the stock has the potential to rally toward ₹3,700, making it attractive for both swing and positional traders," Bhojane said.

Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services Dabur India | Previous close: ₹ 512.75 | Target prices: ₹ 556 and ₹ 580 | Stop loss: ₹ 478 Dabur India has given a strong breakout above the falling trendline resistance with a surge in volume, signalling a potential trend reversal.

The stock has reclaimed its 200-day EMA for the first time in months, indicating strengthening bullish sentiment.

Momentum indicators support the move — MACD has generated a fresh bullish crossover above the zero line, and RSI has entered the overbought zone, reflecting strong buying pressure.

"Prices are now looking to pave the way for ₹556 and then ₹580 with the validation of ₹478 on the downside," said Upadhyay.

Fortis Healthcare | Previous close: ₹ 805.45 | Target prices: ₹ 882 and ₹ 895 | Stop loss: ₹ 744 Fortis Healthcare is exhibiting a strong bullish structure as the stock continues to form higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart.

Prices are comfortably trading above key exponential moving averages, reinforcing bullish momentum.

The MACD remains in the positive territory with a potential crossover setup, suggesting strength in trend continuation. RSI is hovering near 67, indicating strong momentum but still below overbought territory.

"Overall, the technical setup indicates a healthy uptrend, and any minor dips toward the short-term EMA may offer potential buying opportunities," said Upadhyay.

Federal Bank | Previous close: ₹ 215 | Target price: ₹ 235 | Stop loss: ₹ 202 Federal Bank has witnessed a breakout from an ascending triangle pattern and is currently trading above the breakout zone, supported by strong bullish momentum.

The stock is sustaining above its key exponential moving averages (34-EMA and 200-EMA), reflecting a robust trend structure.

MACD is in the positive zone, indicating continued buying interest, while RSI at 61 suggests strength without being overbought. The recent price action and volume behaviour validate the breakout.

"As long as the price holds above the ₹202 support zone, the short-term trend remains bullish with potential for upside towards ₹235. Dips may offer attractive buying opportunities," said Upadhyay.

