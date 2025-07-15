Shares to buy for short term: From JSW Energy to Oil India— 6 stock picks by experts for the next 2-3 weeks

Shares to buy for the short term: After four consecutive sessions of losses, the Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 traded with mild gains in the morning session on Tuesday (July 15). The benchmark index opened at 25,089.50 against its previous close of 25,082.30 and rose about 0.30 per cent to an intraday high of 25,155.80.

Experts say while 25,000 remains the index's key support level, it may remain in a range unless it closes and sustains above 25,340.

"Monday's candle held support at 25,000 and then bounced enough to generate a large-sized lower shadow -- that adds to evidence that the 25,000 area matters. That said, unless and until the index records at least one daily close above 25,340, near-term bulls need to remain cautious. This is because a drop into the 24,800 - 24,900 area still has decent chances. Asian cues from this morning are positive while US index futures are largely flat," said Akshay Chinchalkar, the head of research at Axis Securities.

Market sentiment is cautious due to tariff-related uncertainties and a weak start to the Q1 results season. However, experts see plenty of stock-specific opportunities across segments.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Mandar Bhojane of Choice Broking suggested six stocks to buy for the next two to three weeks. Do you own any?

Stock picks for the short-term Expert: Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking JSW Energy | Previous close: ₹ 530.50 | Target prices: ₹ 580 and ₹ 590 | Stop loss: ₹ 504 JSW Energy is attempting to break out of a symmetrical triangle pattern, which has been forming over the past few sessions.

This consolidation pattern, when coupled with rising volumes, often results in a strong directional move.

What makes this setup compelling is the stock’s ability to hold above crucial short-term support at ₹520, showing strength in a volatile market.

"A close above ₹535 could open the gates for a sustained rally toward ₹580 and ₹590 levels. Traders can look to buy on dips with a stop-loss at ₹504 to protect capital," said Bhojane.

Wockhardt | Previous close: ₹ 1,816.70 | Target prices: ₹ 2,050 and ₹ 2,100 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,700 Wockhardt has delivered a clean breakout from a bullish flag and pole formation on the daily chart, signalling the potential beginning of a strong upside rally.

The breakout is validated by a sharp spike in volumes, suggesting participation from institutional hands.

With price sustaining well above key moving averages and showing relative strength compared to the broader market, this counter appears well-placed for a short- to medium-term rally.

"A close above ₹1,820 would reinforce the breakout. Any pullback toward ₹1,770 should be seen as a fresh buying opportunity. The risk-reward remains attractive with a stop-loss at ₹1,700," Bhojane said.

Oil India | Previous close: ₹ 445.85 | Target price: ₹ 485 and ₹ 500 | Stop loss: ₹ 427 Oil India is on the verge of breaking out from a descending triangle pattern on the daily chart.

The stock has been consolidating in a narrow range and now shows signs of bullish intent, backed by a noticeable surge in trading volumes.

"A decisive close above ₹448 could trigger a swift upmove toward ₹485 and then ₹500. The overall structure suggests accumulation at current levels, while ₹438 acts as a strong immediate support," said Bhojane.

"Any intraday dip towards that zone can be used to initiate fresh longs. For risk control, a strict stop-loss should be maintained at ₹427," Bhojane said.

Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services V-Guard Industries | Previous close: ₹ 393 | Target price: ₹ 427 | Stop loss: ₹ 366 V-Guard Industries has confirmed a bullish breakout from a complex inverse head and shoulders pattern on the weekly timeframe, indicating a medium-term structural reversal.

On the daily chart, the price action is constructive, marked by higher highs and higher lows, with the stock consolidating near its breakout zone.

It is trading above the 20, 50, 100, and 200 DEMAs, confirming bullish alignment.

Volumes remain consistently above average, indicating steady accumulation. RSI is trending above 55, and MACD remains in buy mode, suggesting continued outperformance in the near term.

Alivus Life Sciences | Previous close: ₹ 1,072.90 | Target prices: ₹ 1,176 and ₹ 1,200 | Stop loss: ₹ 991 Alivus Life Sciences has staged a bullish breakout from a well-defined consolidation base, confirmed by a wide-range bullish Marubozu candle and a notable uptick in volume, suggesting institutional participation.

The price action decisively reclaimed key short- and long-term DEMAs (20, 50, 100, and 200), signalling a shift in momentum bias.

RSI is inflecting higher from mid-zones, indicating strengthening momentum, while MACD is nearing a bullish crossover.

"The chart structure implies a potential trend reversal, with sustained price action above ₹1,050 likely to extend the rally," said Upadhyay.

Elgi Equipments | Previous close: ₹ 552.65 | Target prices: ₹ 608 and ₹ 620 | Stop loss: ₹ 507 Elgi Equipments has exhibited a decisive breakout from a multi-month inverse head and shoulders pattern on the weekly timeframe, marking a classic reversal formation.

The breakout was validated by a notable expansion in volume, affirming institutional participation.

A constructive pullback post-breakout, with price retesting the neckline zone, reflects bullish price action discipline.

The stock maintains a positive structure of higher highs and higher lows, supported by its alignment above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day DEMAs.

RSI sustaining above 60 and a bullish MACD crossover further reinforce the underlying momentum.

