Shares to buy in FY25: Mid-cap, small-cap indices rebound from 3-month low. Top 5 stocks to buy for long-term
Shares to buy in FY25: Experts have recommended five stocks to buy for the long term from the mid-cap and the small-cap segment — Tata Chemicals, Indus Tower, IREDA, Mahindra Lifespaces, and Shakti Pumps
Stocks to buy in FY25: After touching a three-month low in mid-March 2024, the small-cap and mid-cap indices witnessed strong upside in the last fortnight of FY24. This has created a buzz in these segments when the Indian stock market resumes activities in the new financial year. According to stock market experts, after months of underperformance, the small-cap and mid-cap stocks are attracting strong buying interest. However, they said that investors with a low-risk appetite should go for the mid-cap stocks whereas those who have a high-risk appetite and time horizon, can go for the small-cap stocks first. On stocks to buy in FY25, experts recommended five shares to buy for long term — Tata Chemicals, Indus Tower, IREDA, Mahindra Lifespaces, and Shakti Pumps.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started