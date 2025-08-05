Shares to buy in short term: Mehta Equities’ Riyank suggests Aditya Birla, Hero MotoCorp, eClerx Services stock to buy

Stock market today: Indian stock markets began the day on a cautious note on Tuesday as investors remained concerned about new tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

At 12:39 IST, Nifty 50 index was trading in the negative territory at 24,649 . 60, declining by 72 points or 0.29 percent, while the BSE Sensex also was trading lower, down by 264.52 points or 0.33 percent at 80,750.46.

Market analysts indicated that the uncertainty caused by Trump's recent comments is making investors uneasy. Sectors significantly tied to US export markets—such as gems, jewellery, leather goods, textiles, auto parts, automobiles, and chemicals—might experience some repercussions. Attention is likely to shift towards domestic-focused sectors.

According to Riyank Arora from Mehta Equities, the Nifty 50 index has a support level at 25,500; if this level does not hold, the index could decline further. Arora recommends three stocks to buy in the near-term. Here's what they say about the overall market.

Market Views - Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd Nifty 50 – Technical View The Nifty 50 is witnessing selling pressure and is trading weak. With support at 25,500, the index may drift lower if this level fails to hold. Resistance is placed near 25,800, and until it crosses this level, upside looks limited. Market sentiment remains cautious, and every bounce is being sold into. Indicators like RSI and momentum are also pointing downward. Traders are advised to adopt a sell-on-rise approach, keeping strict stop-loss levels to manage risk in this volatile phase.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty remains under pressure after slipping below its crucial levels. Support is placed at 55,400, and further weakness could drag it toward lower zones. Resistance is seen around 55,800–56,000, where selling pressure is expected. The index is trading below its short-term moving averages, and weak sentiment in banking heavyweights is weighing on it. Any recovery may face resistance at higher levels. Traders should continue with a sell-on-rise strategy while maintaining strict stop-losses.

Shares to buy for short term Riyank Arora recommends these three stocks in the short term - Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, and eClerx Services Ltd.

Aditya Birla Capital Buy | Above ₹285 | SL: ₹270 | Target: ₹325

Analysis: AB Capital is approaching a key breakout zone near ₹285. A move above this level, supported by strong volumes, can trigger upside momentum. The stock is trading above its key moving averages, and RSI is trending higher, suggesting bullish sentiment. Sustaining above ₹285 may open the path toward ₹325. Traders may look for entries above ₹285 with a strict stop-loss at ₹270.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Hero MotoCorp Buy | CMP: ₹4,536 | SL: ₹4,450 | Target: ₹4,750

Analysis: Hero MotoCorp has rebounded strongly from recent lows and is trading above its short-term averages. The RSI is showing positive momentum, suggesting scope for further upside. Sustaining above ₹4,536 can lead to a move toward ₹4,750. Price action remains constructive, and higher lows indicate continued strength. Traders may consider buying with a stop-loss at ₹4,450 to limit downside risk.

Eclerx Services Ltd (ECLERX) Buy | CMP: ₹4,035 | SL: ₹3,800 | Target: ₹4,750

Analysis: Eclerx has given a breakout from consolidation supported by strong volume. The stock is trading above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, showing strong momentum. RSI remains bullish and supports further gains. Sustaining above ₹4,035 may push the stock toward ₹4,750. Traders can look to buy with a stop-loss at ₹3,800 to protect against any volatility.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today