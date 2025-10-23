Shares to buy in short term: Mehta Equities’ Riyank suggests Bharti Airtel, Motilal Oswal, Paytm stock to buy

Indian stock markets commenced trading on Thursday with a notable surge, fueled by optimistic investor sentiment surrounding a potential trade agreement between the US and India.

The Nifty 50 index exceeded the 26,000 threshold for the first time since September 2024, starting the day at 26,057.20, an increase of 188.60 points or 0.73 percent. Its previous 52-week peak was 26,277.35.

The BSE Sensex also experienced a significant rise, opening at 85,154.15, which reflects a gain of 727.81 points or 0.86 percent, coming close to its record high of 85,478.25 achieved on September 27, 2024.

Analysts have credited the upswing to announcements of an upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as anticipated developments regarding a US-India trade deal.

Market Views - Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 witnessed a strong breakout above 25,700, confirming bullish momentum on the daily charts. The index is finding solid support near 25,500, while immediate resistance is seen around 26,000 and 26,200. The structure remains positive, backed by steady buying across large-cap counters. As long as Nifty sustains above 25,500, the uptrend remains intact. Traders should adopt a buy-on-dips strategy, eyeing higher levels toward 26,200 in the coming sessions.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty registered a decisive breakout above 56,800, supported by firm gains in major private and PSU banks. The index now holds key support near 57,000, while resistance is placed at 59,000 and 60,000. The overall trend remains positive, with strong momentum indicators suggesting continued upside. Sustaining above 57,000 could open the way for a rally toward 60,000 in the short term.

Shares to buy for short term Riyank Arora recommends these three stocks in the short term - Bharti Airtel, Motilal Oswal, and Paytm.

Bharti Airtel – Buy | CMP: ₹ 2,051 | SL: ₹ 1,990 | Target: ₹ 2,150 / ₹ 2,200 Bharti Airtel is trading near its all-time high, showing sustained strength with rising volumes. The stock has given a clean breakout on the daily chart, supported by a bullish RSI setup. Holding above ₹2,051 could trigger a rally toward ₹2,150 and ₹2,200. Traders may maintain a stop-loss at ₹1,990 for risk management.

Motilal Oswal – Buy | CMP: ₹ 1,020 | SL: ₹ 985 | Target: ₹ 1,080 / ₹ 1,120 Motilal Oswal has broken out from a consolidation zone, backed by strong institutional buying. The stock is trading comfortably above its key moving averages, suggesting continued momentum. RSI is rising steadily, indicating further upside potential. Sustaining above ₹1,020 can propel the stock toward ₹1,080 and ₹1,120. A stop-loss at ₹985 is advised.

Paytm – Buy | CMP: ₹ 1,305 | SL: ₹ 1,250 | Target: ₹ 1,400 / ₹ 1,460 Paytm has shown a sharp recovery from recent lows, forming a bullish pattern on the daily chart. Strong volume action and improving momentum indicators support a positive outlook. Sustaining above ₹1,305 could drive an up move toward ₹1,400 and ₹1,460. Traders should keep a stop-loss at ₹1,250 to manage downside risk effectively.