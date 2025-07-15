Shares to buy in short term: Mehta Equities’ Riyank suggests RIL, Tech Mahindra, Infosys stock to buy in near term

Stock market today: Indian equity markets began the day on a positive note on Tuesday, marking a slight rebound after experiencing four consecutive days of declines, which is the longest losing streak since March.

The Nifty 50 index started at 25,129.70, recording an increase of 36.30 points or 0.14%, while the BSE Sensex index climbed to 82,338.94, with a rise of 85.48 points or 0.10%.

The recovery in Indian markets was also supported by the global environment. US markets concluded the day slightly in the green. This came after stronger-than-anticipated economic data from China, where GDP expanded by 5.2 percent in the second quarter, demonstrating continued economic strength.

Riyank Arora from Mehta Equities is of the opinion that the general trend for Nifty 50 continues to be favourable, and traders ought to consider purchasing during dips while monitoring momentum around the 25,000 level for any signals regarding direction. Riyank Arora suggests three stocks to buy in the near-term. Here's what he says about the overall market.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today

Market Views - Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd Nifty 50 – Technical View Nifty 50 is currently hovering near 25,100, showing signs of steady consolidation after a strong upward move. The immediate support lies at 25,100, followed by 25,000 as a key short-term floor. On the upside, resistance is seen at 25,200, and a breakout above this could resume the bullish trajectory. The overall trend remains positive, and traders should look to buy on dips, keeping an eye on momentum near the 25,000 mark for any directional cues.

Bank Nifty – Technical View Bank Nifty is trading around 56,850, staying comfortably within the bullish range. Support is placed at 56,500, which is critical to maintain the positive structure. On the upside, 57,250 stands as the next resistance zone. A breakout above this level can trigger fresh momentum toward higher targets. The trend remains bullish, supported by strong participation from frontline banking stocks and improving market breadth.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell

Shares to buy for short term Riyank Arora recommends these three stocks in the short term - Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys.

Reliance Industries (RIL) Buy | CMP: ₹1,490 | Stop Loss: ₹1,450 | Target: ₹1,550

Reliance is showing early signs of a breakout after reclaiming the ₹1,480–1,490 zone with strong volumes. The stock is trading above key moving averages, and momentum indicators like RSI are turning positive. A close above ₹1,500 could add to the upward thrust. Traders can look for a target of ₹1,550 while keeping a stop loss at ₹1,450.

Tech Mahindra Buy | CMP: ₹1,574 | Stop Loss: ₹1,530 | Target: ₹1,650

Tech Mahindra is forming a base around the ₹1,540–1,560 zone and has now moved past short-term resistance. RSI is picking up, and MACD has indicated a positive crossover. With renewed interest in IT stocks, Tech Mahindra could see a move toward ₹1,650. A stop loss at ₹1,530 is suggested for risk control.

Infosys Buy | CMP: ₹1,575 | Stop Loss: ₹1,540 | Target: ₹1,650

Infosys is consolidating above its 20-day moving average and looks poised for a breakout above the ₹1,580 mark. Technical indicators are showing strength, with RSI trending upwards and MACD supporting the bullish bias. A sustained move above ₹1,580–1,600 could trigger a rally toward ₹1,650. Keep a stop loss at ₹1,540 to manage downside risk.