Shares to buy in short term: Mehta Equities’ Riyank suggests Tata Capital, MCX, Waaree Energies stock to buy

Stock market today: The Indian stock market started positively on Tuesday, although investors remained cautious as discussions on the India-US trade deal continue to advance.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,277.55, an increase of 50.20 points or 0.20%, whereas the BSE Sensex kicked off the day at 82,404.54, up by 77.49 points or 0.09%. Concurrently, retail inflation fell to an over eight-year low of 1.54% in September, dropping below the Reserve Bank's acceptable range primarily due to the reduced prices of vegetables, fruits, and pulses, as reported by the government on Monday.

Analysts suggest that while the general sentiment is improving due to the evolving trade discussions between India and the United States, uncertainties regarding tariffs still impact investor confidence.

Market Views - Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd Nifty 50 – Technical View Nifty 50 has immediate support at 25,150 and 25,000, while resistance lies near 25,300 and 25,400. A sustained move above 25,300 could invite short-covering toward 25,450 levels, while a dip below 25,000 may trigger mild profit booking.

Advertisement

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty will find key support at 56,300 and 56,000, with resistance seen near 56,600 and 57,000. The index continues to consolidate within a defined range, and a breakout on either side will determine the next directional move.

Shares to buy for short term Riyank Arora recommends these three stocks in the short term - Tata Capital Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), and Waaree Energies Ltd.

Tata Capital – Buy | CMP: ₹ 327 | SL: ₹ 300 | Target: ₹ 365 / ₹ 380 Tata Capital is trading in a steady uptrend with strong buying momentum near support levels. The stock has formed a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart, signaling potential continuation. Sustaining above ₹327 could lead to a move toward ₹365– ₹380, while a stop-loss at ₹300 is advised to manage risk.

Advertisement

MCX – Buy | CMP: ₹ 9,385 | SL: ₹ 9,050 | Target: ₹ 9,900 / ₹ 10,200 MCX has witnessed healthy consolidation and now shows signs of a breakout above its short-term resistance zone. Volumes have improved, and momentum indicators are turning positive. Holding above ₹9,385 can take the stock higher toward ₹9,900– ₹10,200. Maintain a stop-loss at ₹9,050.

Waaree Energies – Buy | CMP: ₹ 3,532 | SL: ₹ 3,400 | Target: ₹ 3,750 / ₹ 3,850 Waaree Energies is showing resilience after a brief pause, supported by strong fundamentals and robust volume activity. The stock is trading above its key moving averages, confirming an ongoing uptrend. Sustaining above ₹3,532 could drive an upward move toward ₹3,750– ₹3,850, with a stop-loss at ₹3,400.

Advertisement

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy