Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

The Indian stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday, weighed down by selling across most sectors. Escalating US-Iran war and elevated crude oil prices dampened risk-appetite, while a hawkish US Federal Reserve policy, weak rupee and relentless FII outflows added to selling pressure.
The Sensex plunged 582.86 points, or 0.75%, to close at 76,913.50, while the Nifty 50 settled 180.10 points, or 0.74%, lower at 23,997.55 on April 30.
On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) was at 24,500 then 24,300 strike, while maximum Put OI was at 24,000 then 23,800 strike.
“Call writing is seen at 24,000 then 24,100 strike, while Put writing is seen at 23,900 then 23,600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,600 to 24,400 zones, while an immediate range between 23,800 to 24,200 levels,” said Taparia.
Nifty 50 index formed a doji sort of a candle on the daily frame and broke its higher lows structure of the last three sessions.
“Nifty 50 formed a small bodied bullish candle on the weekly frame and negated its higher highs from the last three weeks. Now, till it holds below 24,000 zones weakness could be seen towards 23,800 then 23,700 zones, while hurdles are placed at 24,150 then 24,300 zones,” said Taparia.
Bank Nifty index ended 540.25 points, or 0.98%, lower at 54,863.35 on Thursday, forming a small bodied candle on daily scale. The index it is making lower highs from the last few sessions as selling pressure was seen at higher zones.
“On weekly scale, Bank Nifty formed a bearish candle as multiple hurdles are intact at higher zones and it is relatively underperforming the benchmark index. Now, till it holds below 55,000 zones some weakness could be seen towards 54,500 then 54,000 levels, while on the upside, hurdle is seen at 55,250 then 55,500 zones,” Taparia added.
Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, 4 May 2026. Taparia recommends buying Reliance Industries, RBL Bank and BSE shares.
Reliance share price has given a breakout from a consolidation zone with a strong bodied bullish candle and high traded volumes. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum, said Taparia.
He recommends buying Reliance shares for a target price of ₹1,515 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹1,387 level.
RBL Bank share price has given a range breakout at its 52 week high zones and a surge in traded volumes. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to support the price action.
Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock and RBL Bank share price target ₹355 apiece, and stop loss of ₹325.
BSE share price has broken out from a bullish “Pole and Flag” pattern suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the bullish trend, Taparia said.
He recommends buying BSE shares for a target price of ₹3,850 apiece, while keeping a stop loss of ₹3,530.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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