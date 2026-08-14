Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends three stocks to buy today - 14 August 2026

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday, 14 August tracking global cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,436 level, a discount of nearly 32 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

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The domestic equity indices ended mixed in the previous session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 24,400 level.

The Sensex gained 113.61 points, or 0.15%, to close at 78,079.96, while the Nifty 50 settled 40.10 points, or 0.16 %, lower at 24,395.85

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said that the maximum Call OI is at 24,500 then 24,600 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24,300 then 24,400 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 24,600 then 24,500 strike while Put writing is seen at 24,350 then 24,300 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,200 to 24,700 zones while an immediate range between 24,300 to 24,600 levels,” said Taparia.

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Also Read | Gift Nifty hints a muted start; 8 stocks to buy or sell

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index opened on a flattish note and remained confined in a range of 100 points throughout the session with volatile swings on either sides amidst indecisiveness.

“It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame and has been making lower highs from the last eight sessions. Now if it holds above 24,400 zones then upside could be seen towards 24,550 then 24,650 zones while support can be seen at 24,300 then 24,200 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note and gradually drifted towards 57,500 zones in the first half of the session. However it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 200 points with an overall negative bias in the latter part of the session.

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“It formed an Inside bar on the daily scale as momentum is missing on either sides but is holding above its 20 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 57500 zones for a bounce towards 58,000 then 58,250 levels while a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 57,250 then 57,000 zones,” the MOFSL analyst added.

Also Read | Gift Nifty signals muted start. Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 14 August 2026. Taparia recommends buying Radico Khaitan, One 97 Communications (Paytm), and DLF shares.

Radico Khaitan | Buy| CMP ₹ 4,675| Stop loss at ₹ 4,530 | Target price at ₹ 4,950 Stock is in a strong uptrend and trading near its all-time high territory. It has formed a strong bullish Marubozu candle with noticeable volume participation, indicating continued buying interest at higher levels.

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Paytm | Buy | CMP ₹ 1,650| Stop loss at ₹ 1,600| Target price at ₹ 1,750 Stock has given an inside bar breakout and is inching higher, indicating continuation of the prevailing uptrend. Momentum remains positive as RSI is positively placed, while the stock continues to trade above its key moving averages, keeping the bullish bias intact.

DLF| Buy |CMP ₹ 664 | Stop loss at ₹ 644| Target price at ₹ 705 Stock has been consolidating within a narrowing range and is now on the verge of a breakout above the falling trendline resistance near 665-670 zones. The stock is witnessing buying interest near key moving averages, indicating accumulation at lower levels. A sustained move above 670 can trigger fresh upside momentum.

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Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.