Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends three stocks to buy today - 14 July 2026

The Indian stock market is expected to trade under pressure on Tuesday as rising energy prices due to the escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East weigh on global risk sentiment. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,092 level, a discount of nearly 151 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The domestic equity market ended flat with a positive bias amid a highly volatile session on Monday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 holding above 24,200 level.

The Sensex added 47.01 points, or 0.06%, to close at 77,616.40, while the Nifty 50 closed 4.10 points, or 0.02%, higher at 24,211.00.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 24,500 then 24,300 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 24,000 then 24,100 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 24,300 then 24,200 strike, while Put writing is seen at 24,000 then 24,200 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,800 to 24,600 zones, while an immediate range between 24,000 to 24,500 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index formed a bullish candle on the daily timeframe and is holding above its 50 DEMA but has got stuck in a broader range from the last few sessions.

“Now, Nifty 50 has to hold above 24,200 zones for an up move towards 24,350 then 24,500 zones, while support can be seen at 24,050 then 23,950 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty gained 85.55 points, or 0.15%, to close at 58,131.45 on Monday, forming a bullish candle on the daily scale as buying interest was visible at lower levels and is holding above its 10 DEMA.

“Now, the Bank Nifty index has to hold above 58,000 zones for an up move towards 58,500 then 58,750 levels, while on the downside, support is seen at 57,750 then 57,500 zones,” said Taparia.

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Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 14 July 2026. Taparia recommends buying Coforge, Bajaj Auto and Divi’s Laboratories shares.

Coforge | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,635 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,495 Coforge share price has broken out from a consolidation zone on the daily chart with a surge in traded volumes. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to confirm the positive momentum, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Coforge shares for a target price of ₹1,635 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹1,495 level.

Bajaj Auto | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 11,000 | Stop Loss: ₹ 10,070 Bajaj Auto share price has bounced up from its 200 DEMA support zones and headed up with a surge in traded volumes. The ADX line is rising which suggests the uptrend has strength to support it.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock with Bajaj Auto share price target of ₹11,000, and a stop loss of ₹10,070.

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Divi ’ s Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 7,350 | Stop Loss: ₹ 6,740 Divi’s Laboratories share price is on the verge of giving a range breakout and is respecting its 100 DEMA support zones with slight dips being bought into. The RSI momentum indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications, Taparia said.

He suggests buying Divi’s Laboratories shares for a target price of ₹7,350 apiece, and keeping a stop loss of ₹6,740.