Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends 3 stocks to buy: Laurus Labs, BHEL, HDFC Life; check stop-loss, target price

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat on Friday, 18 September tracking mixed global cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,337 level, a premium of nearly 4 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The domestic equity indices ended mixed in the previous session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 24,260 level.

The Sensex lost 21.86 points, or 0.03%, to close at 74,314.59 , while the Nifty 50 settled 53 points, or0.23%, higher at 23,270.60.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said that themaximum call OI is at 23,300 then 23,800 strike, while maximum put OI is at 23,200 then 23,000 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 23,300 then 23,350 strike while Put writing is seen at 23,300 then 23,250 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 22,800 to 23,600 zones while an immediate range between 23,000 to 23,400 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index opened on a flattish note and remained range-bound throughout the session amidst subdued momentum. The index failed to sustain higher levels, took support near 23,200, and remained in a sideways trend. It formed a bullish candle on the daily frame, indicating support-based buying at lower levels.

“Now till it holds below 23,300 zones weakness could extend towards 23,150 then 23,000 levels while on the upside hurdles can be seen at 23,450 then 23,550 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index opened marginally lower, but momentum was seen towards the 56,600 zones in the initial hour of the session. However, it failed to hold at higher levels and drifted back to the 56,000 zone in the latter part of the session. It formed a small-bodied candle with a long upper shadow, indicating selling pressure at higher zones, and it relatively underperformed the benchmark index.

“Now if it breaks 56,000 zones, weakness could be seen towards 55,750 then 55,500 zones, while resistance can be seen at 56,500 then 56,750 zones,” the MOFSL analyst added.

Laurus Labs | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,050 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,890 Stock is in an overall uptrend and continues to respect its 20 DEMA, indicating sustained buying interest on dips. After witnessing a healthy correction in previous two sessions, the stock has bounced back from its 20 DEMA and formed a bullish candle signalling renewed buying momentum.

BHEL | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 455 | Stop Loss: ₹ 416 Stock is holding gains despite the broader market and is perfectly bouncing off the 50 DEMA. It has formed a strong bullish candle on the daily scale and is on the verge of breaking out of the trend line. The RSI momentum indicator is in positive territory.

HDFC Life | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 600 | Stop Loss: ₹ 540 Stock has negated its lower-low sequence and formed a strong support zone near the 1550 level, which also coincides with its 20 DEMA. It has formed a bullish Marubozu candle, indicating strong buying momentum. Sustaining above the immediate support zone could pave the way for further upside towards the 1750 level and potentially fresh highs.

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