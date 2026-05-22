Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends three stocks to buy today - 22 May 2026

The Indian stock market is expected to see a positive opening on Friday, as global markets rose amid hopes of a US-Iran peace deal. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat-to-positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

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The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,658 level, a premium of nearly 27 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The domestic equity market ended lower in the previous session, weighed down by profit booking in select index heavyweights.

The Sensex fell 135.03 points, or 0.18%, to close at 75,183.36, while the Nifty 50 settled 4.30 points, or 0.02%, lower at 23,654.70.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 24,000 then 23,800 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 23,000 then 23,500 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 23,800 then 24,000 strike, while Put writing is seen at 23,700 then 22,900 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,200 to 24,100 zones, while an immediate range between 23,400 to 23,900 levels,” said Taparia.

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Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index index has remained stuck in a range of around 500 points from the last few sessions and now requires a decisive breakout for the next leg of the move.

“Nifty 50 index formed a bearish candle on the daily chart indicating pressure at higher levels. Now, Nifty 50 has to cross and hold above 23,700 zones for an up move towards 23,850 then 24,000 zones, while on the downside, support can be seen at 23,500 then 23,400 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index declined 122.80 points, or 0.23%, to close at 53,439.40, forming a bearish bodied candle on the daily scale with a long lower wick and a slight upper wick, indicating resistance remains intact at the higher zones while buying interest is visible at lower levels.

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“Now, Bank Nifty index has to cross and hold above 53,500 zones for a bounce towards 54,000 then 54,250 levels, while on the downside, support is seen at 53,250 then 53,000 zones,” said Taparia.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 22 May 2026. Taparia recommends buying Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, KEI Industries and Samvardhana Motherson International shares.

Apollo Hospitals | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 8,800 | Stop Loss: ₹ 8,060 Apollo Hospitals share price has broken out from a consolidation zone with higher than average traded volumes and formed a strong bodied bullish candle. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend, said Taparia.

He recommends buying Apollo Hospitals shares for a target price of ₹8,800 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹8,060 level.

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KEI Industries | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 5,555 | Stop Loss: ₹ 5,080 KEI Industries share price is in an overall uptrend and now on the verge of pole and flag breakout on daily scale. The up moves are supported with high traded volumes. The RSI indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.

Taparia suggests buying KEI Industries shares for a target price of ₹5,555 apiece, and keeping a stop loss of ₹5,080.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 22 May

Samvardhana Motherson | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 145 | Stop Loss: ₹ 133 Samvardhana Motherson share price has given a range breakout at a previous hurdle of ₹135 and now near its all time high zone. Strength was seen across the Auto sector. The MACD line is rising which confirms the positive momentum, Taparia said.

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He has a ‘Buy’ call on Samvardhana Motherson shares, with a target price of ₹145 and a stop loss of ₹133.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.